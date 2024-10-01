Mumbai

Shaan to perform in Mumbai on October 18

Indulge gives you all the details
Shaan
Shaan
Singer Shaan has been winning the hearts of his audience with blockbuster hits like Jab Se Tere Naina, Chand Sifarish, Tanha Dil and more, for decades. This time around you egt the chance of performing him live in Mumbai. Shaan: Live in concert is all set to take place on October 18 at the Jio World Drive organised by TribeVibe Entertainment.

Expressing his excitement for the performance, Shaan mentions,“Coming back to my city after more than a year makes this a special concert. This concert is going to be unique with exciting new elements like backup singers, beat boxers, and a fresh band setup. I can’t wait to share this experience with my fans!  I look forward to an amazing atmosphere and hope to see a full house!”

What: Shaan: Live in concert

Where: Jio World Drive, Mumbai

When: October 18

Tickets are available online.

