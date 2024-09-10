Visit this art exhibition in Mumbai to engage in a journey of discovery and reflection

Meander: Seven Artists, One Journey through Infinite Art is an ongoing, collaborative art exhibition between Tao Art Gallery and The House of Creativity, which makes for a unique show bringing together a diverse group of established and emerging Indian artists, each exploring profound themes such as existentialism, spiritualism, and the delicate interplay between the micro self and the macro universe.

With artists like Ali Akbar Mehta, Urvi Sethna, Kedar Dhondu, Harshit Bondre, Satadru Sovan, Awdhesh Bajpai, and Karan Singh Grover showcasing their work, each artist’s work reflects a personal and philosophical journey, showcased in styles ranging from surreal figurative expressions to abstract minimalism. The exhibition encourages viewers to "meander" through these thought-provoking pieces, exploring various aspects of life and art.

The show features conversations around important topics like land ownership, environmental concerns, spiritual quests, biophilia, socio-cultural hybridity, and more. Creative Director Sanjana Shah and House of Creativity Founder Luv Sinha are excited to present these explorations in partnership, inviting audiences to engage in this journey of discovery and reflection.

Dates: Till September 30 | Daily 11 am to 7 pm

Where: Tao Art Gallery, Mumbai