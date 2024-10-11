Jamie Lever brings laughter to the stage with a family-friendly stand-up comedy show in Mumbai

Get ready for a laughter-packed evening as The Jamie Lever Show comes to the National Centre for the Performing Arts (NCPA) on October 26, 2024. Known for her impeccable comedic timing and engaging stage presence, Jamie will bring her signature blend of humor, impersonations, and musical performances in this Hindi stand-up comedy show. Presented by NCPA in collaboration with Show People, this family-friendly event promises to be a delightful experience for audiences of all ages.