Jamie Lever brings laughter to the stage with a family-friendly stand-up comedy show in Mumbai
Get ready for a laughter-packed evening as The Jamie Lever Show comes to the National Centre for the Performing Arts (NCPA) on October 26, 2024. Known for her impeccable comedic timing and engaging stage presence, Jamie will bring her signature blend of humor, impersonations, and musical performances in this Hindi stand-up comedy show. Presented by NCPA in collaboration with Show People, this family-friendly event promises to be a delightful experience for audiences of all ages.
Jamie, a trailblazer in the Bollywood comedy scene, explores clean comedy, and her takes on modern-day life, all delivered with charm and wit. The show offers a fresh look at the growing stand-up comedy scene in India, featuring Jamie’s unique observations and humorous insights.
What: The Jamie Lever Show
Where: Tata Theatre
When: October 26, 2024
Time: 07:30 pm