Indulge in fun, joy, and laughter at the International Clown Festival in Mumbai

Celebrating a decade of fun, laughter and spreading joy is the International Clown Festival which is all set to kick off in Mumbai this Sunday. Curated by Martin Flubber, award winning international clown and former Vice - president of the World Clown Association, the two-hours performances are sure to entertain you to the fullest. What is interesting is that this year, the performance also showcases ten talented female clowns making you laugh all the way.

What: International Clown Festival

When: November 3, 8, 9, 10

Where: St Andrews Auditorium, Bandra (Nov 3,8,9) | CIDCO Auditorium, Navi Mumbai (Nov 10)

Tickets are available online.

