Geometry meets mythology at this Mumbai art exhibition

Arvind Sundar’s latest exhibition, COSMOS, will be on view from September 12 to October 11, at Anupa Mehta Contemporary Art in Colaba. Known for combining geometry, mathematics, and mythology, Sundar’s work will be seen transitioning from painting to three-dimensional forms, with influences drawn from Hampi’s landscape.



Themes of repetition, deconstruction, and sacred geometry are explored in the pieces, inviting a closer examination of how rigid mathematical systems can be re-imagined through art. The exhibition encourages viewers to engage with these ideas on a spiritual and introspective level.