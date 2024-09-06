Mumbai

Geometry meets mythology at this Mumbai art exhibition

Experience Arvind Sundar’s fusion of geometry, mathematics, and mythology in his latest art exhibition in Colaba
Arvind Sundar, Nature of Landscape, Ceramic tiles and found rock from Hampi, 2024
Arvind Sundar, Nature of Landscape, Ceramic tiles and found rock from Hampi, 2024
Published on
Updated on
1 min read

Arvind Sundar’s latest exhibition, COSMOS, will be on view from September 12 to October 11, at Anupa Mehta Contemporary Art in Colaba. Known for combining geometry, mathematics, and mythology, Sundar’s work will be seen transitioning from painting to three-dimensional forms, with influences drawn from Hampi’s landscape.


Themes of repetition, deconstruction, and sacred geometry are explored in the pieces, inviting a closer examination of how rigid mathematical systems can be re-imagined through art. The exhibition encourages viewers to engage with these ideas on a spiritual and introspective level.

What: COSMOS

Where: Anupa Mehta Contemporary Art

When: September 12 – October 11, 2024

Arvind Sundar, Nature of Landscape, Ceramic tiles and found rock from Hampi, 2024
Dominique Cerejo brings a jazz twist to music enthusiasts in Mumbai tomorrow!
Art Exhibition in mumbai
Arvind Sundar
Colaba

Related Stories

No stories found.
X
Indulgexpress
www.indulgexpress.com