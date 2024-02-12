Three unique ways to spend Valentine’s Day with your partner
Bored of the usual roses and dinner plan for Valentine’s Day?
If you are a couple that wants to do something different this Valentine's Day, here are three ways you can spend your day with your partner:
Enjoy a ferry-tale romance
Love is in the air, and M2M Ferries is offering a one-of-a-kind Valentine's Day experience. You and your partner can embark on a romantic journey aboard the ferry, where you can enjoy a unique blend of experiences. The evening will feature a delightful paint workshop and snacks such as Amuse Bouche Platters - mini sandwiches, cheese jalapeno poppers, brownies/ice cream, and drinks such as tea, coffee, beer, wine, or sparkling wine. You will also enjoy a cozy sunset sail, all set to a romantic playlist. Create lasting memories with your loved one during this round-trip experience on M2M Ferries.
Location: On board on M2M Ferries
Boarding Time: Boarding on the Ferry starts from 4:30 pm onwards
Onward Trip: 5:00 pm from Mumbai to Mandwa
Return Trip: 7:00 pm from Mandwa to Mumbai
Price: INR 4,914, inclusive of 2 Beers/2 Glasses of Wine or Sparkling Wine, light snacks, and a couple's canvas brush painting.
Get inked
Celebrate your one-of-a-kind love story with stunning artwork at Aliens Tattoo. Transform your treasured moments together into personalized tattoos - whether it's a design, a quote, or an image that perfectly captures your unique love. By giving a tattoo, you're not just getting a design inked; you're creating a lasting tribute for your beloved.
Price: Starting from INR 2,500/- (single) INR 5,000/- (couple)
Where: Malad
Movie with the stars and lots of food!
Celebrate the flavours of love at Shelter by Javaphile with their special Valentine's menu. Spoil your loved one with treats like the romantic Valentine Latte or Rosy Cold Brew, followed by tantalizing dishes such as Curried Green Pea and Mint Soup, Plum and Strawberry Salad with Charcoal Toast, Corn Arancinis, Greek Pizza, Spaghetti Aglio Olio, and finish off the meal with their decadent Black Forest Cake. Create unforgettable memories at their rooftop oasis, overlooking the serene ocean by day and transforming into a cinematic and artistic venue by night. Don't forget to catch the surprise movie screening on their rooftop amphitheatre setup!
Special Menu Price: INR 2,800 + per couple
Where: Shelter, right Opposite Dariya Mahal, JP Rd, Jeet Nagar, Versova, Andheri West
