5 last-minute romantic gateaways you can visit this Valentine's Day

Embark on a journey of unparalleled luxury as we unveil the epitome of romantic indulgence in dreamy destinations near India this Valentine's Day. Immerse yourself in a world where opulence meets enchantment, where each locale is a masterpiece of sophistication and serenity. A carefully curated selection promises not just breathtaking landscapes, but a symphony of sumptuous accommodations and bespoke experiences that redefine the art of refined leisure. Savour the essence of extraordinary romance, as these bespoke properties invite you to create timeless memories in the lap of luxury.

Six Senses Uluwatu, Bali

Discover unparalleled romance at Six Senses Uluwatu, perched atop Bali's southern cliffs, overlooking the revered Pura Uluwatu temple. This extraordinary resort harmoniously blends tradition with stunning beaches, renowned surf spots, and a diverse wellness and dining experience. Enjoy uninterrupted ocean vistas from exquisitely designed suites and villas, paying homage to local heritage while ensuring ultimate comfort. Whether relaxing in the pool or unwinding in the bathtub, the panoramic views at Six Senses Uluwatu promise a breathtaking Valentine's Day escape.

Palazzo Versace Dubai

Palazzo Versace Dubai offers the epitome of luxury for a memorable Valentine's Day. Nestled in the heart of the Jaddaf Waterfront, this opulent destination showcases the ultimate Versace lifestyle. Boasting 215 rooms and suites, along with 169 residences, every detail is a masterpiece, from exclusive furniture to Versace artworks adorning the walls. The hotel's architectural fusion of neo-classical Italian palace and Arabic elements creates a stunning backdrop for your romantic retreat. Eight curated dining venues pay tribute to Versace's signature style, making Palazzo Versace Dubai the ideal choice for an unforgettable Valentine's celebration.

Intercontinental Paris - Le Grand

Welcome to the most beautiful city in the world. InterContinental Paris is at the heart of it all: the Palais Garnier, iconic Parisian department stores, Haussmannian boulevards with their theaters, the Rue de la Paix and its luxury boutiques, and Place Vendôme.

Inaugurated under Napoleon III, the InterContinental Paris le Grand is located in the heart of Paris, offering guests a magnificent view of the Opera Garnier. This 5-star hotel boasts rooms and suites decorated in a Second Empire style infused with contemporary touches and unique reception venues. The Café de la Paix, a Parisian institution within the hotel, serves the great classics of French gastronomy. Located on the Place de l’Opéra, the Café de la Paix has embodied Parisian life since it first opened in 1862.

Six Senses Yao Noi, Thailand

Escape to the pinnacle of romance at Six Senses Yao Noi, nestled amidst the captivating limestone formations of Phang Nga Bay. Boasting 56 elevated pool villas, each meticulously designed in a modern Thai architectural style, the resort offers spacious interiors and unparalleled views. Against the breathtaking island backdrop, experience luxury at its finest with impeccable personalized service that aligns seamlessly with Six Senses' commitment to extraordinary experiences. This Valentine's Day, treat your loved one to the epitome of opulence and tranquillity at the perfect destination.

Hotel Indigo Sydney Potts Point

Step inside a realm rich in culture, contrast, and culinary trend-setting. Hotel Indigo Sydney Potts Point is perfectly poised in the iconic Kings Cross, a region both steeped in history and on the leading edge of the future. Soak up the vitality of streets once exclusively reserved for revelers and risk-takers – now home to stylish boutiques, characterful cocktail bars and the city’s most sought-after restaurant sittings.

Formerly famed for its nightlife and theater performances, the ‘neon strip’ – still illuminated by the infamous Coca-Cola sign - drew artists, writers, and bohemians seeking a life outside the lines for the better part of a century. On the cutting edge of a future enriched by its unique history, Potts Point’s electric past feels present in its eclectic mix of inspired locals, lively bars, popular performance venues, and trendy stores. Potts Point is the epicenter of Sydney’s creative community; epitomising pride, progress, possibility, and — of course — a good party.

Come for the culture, stay for the convenience. Our chic 105-room boutique hotel gives front-row access to contemporary galleries, museums, must-try restaurants and Kings Cross Station. Whether you want a hit of history and creativity, or to party in style with locals, one thing is for sure – you’ll leave Hotel Indigo Sydney Potts Point with a story.

