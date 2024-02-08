Four newly launched bag collections to kickstart your Valentine's Week celebrations

Valentine's Day is right around the corner and leading up to this day of love is Valentine's Week which brings the perfect opportunity to spoil your beau. While we love a bouquet, we are also ones who stan something more functional and long-lasting. To get your romantic celebrations kickstarted from today, we have rounded up some newly launched arm candies that are more than just wardrobe staples.

Pop goes my heart



Michael Kors’ new collection, launched just in time for Valentine’s Day, ditches Cupid’s favourite colour and replaces it with popping new shades. The Tribeca, the best-selling shoulder bag perfectly defines downtown chic and is sure to elevate your V-day look. ₹29,900 onwards. Available online.

Glitter Glam

A trusted choice of the glam girls, Coach’s Shine collection is inspired by the brand’s Y2K edit and it comes adorned with shimmering sequins in playful and also metallic shades. Ideal for your V-day date night, this bag boasts style and versatility, credit to its detachable straps. ₹24,500 onwards. Available online.

All my heart...



With heart motifs intricately woven into every intersection, Charles & Keith’s Nezu Quilted Heart-Print Bag is your best friend this Valentine’s Day. Minimalistic yet elegant, this boxy piece not only provides a stylish structure to your outfit but is also super functional. We love a win-win situation! Not skimping on space, this bag has ample room for all your essentials. ₹9,999. Available online.

Self-love Supremacy



Now if you don't have a boo, there’s no reason to feel blue. Miraggio’s Valentine collection is all about self-love. We recommend their Crush Crossbody Bag which comes in a heart-shaped quilting and gold coloured hardware. You get to choose from three shades — red, black and metallic silver — one just as good as the other. ₹2,999 onwards. Available online.