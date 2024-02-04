Stepping into style: French luxury brand Christian Louboutin to debut eyewear collection

Step aside, runway shoes, Christian Louboutin is setting its sights on a new horizon: your eyes. The iconic French luxury brand has announced a partnership with eyewear giant Marcolin to design, manufacture, and distribute its first-ever sunglasses and optical frames collection.

Marking a significant expansion into the lifestyle arena, the debut Louboutin eyewear collection will strut onto the scene in Spring/Summer 2025. Expect a select distribution network to showcase these shades, ensuring their exclusivity remains as unparalleled as their red-soled counterparts.

“This eyewear venture is a natural extension for us,” said Alexis Mourot, CEO of Christian Louboutin, highlighting the brand's ambition to become a “complete lifestyle luxury accessories player.”

For those wondering if the iconic red soles will translate into spectacles, the answer remains under wraps for now. However, with Louboutin’s penchant for bold design and Marcolin’s expertise in luxury eyewear, one can only imagine the fashion storm brewing on the horizon.

This isn’t Louboutin’s first foray into broadening its horizons. In 2022, the brand launched LoubiFamily, catering to the entire family (including pets!) with shoes, sneakers, and even dog accessories. With this latest venture, Louboutin takes another step towards becoming a full-fledged lifestyle brand, ensuring its signature touch of luxury extends beyond just your feet.

So, whether you’re a longtime Louboutin devotee or simply an eyewear enthusiast, keep your eyes peeled (pun intended) for Spring/Summer 2025. The fashion world is about to witness a sight for sore (or stylish) eyes – Christian Louboutin eyewear.