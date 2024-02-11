Malawi throws open doors: Visa-free entry for 79 Nations to boost tourism

Malawi, the heart of Africa, is rolling out the welcome mat! In a bid to revitalise its tourism industry, the nation has lifted visa requirements for visitors from a whopping 79 countries, President Lazarus Chakwera announced.

This move comes as a sigh of relief for travel enthusiasts and a much-needed boost for Malawi’s tourism sector, currently the third-largest source of foreign currency after tobacco and tea. “Accessibility has been a key hurdle,” President Chakwera told media sources, “which is why we implemented the visa waiver program.”

From the vibrant streets of London to the bustling avenues of Beijing, citizens of 79 nations, including the United States, Britain, France, China, Russia, and members of the Southern African Development Community (SADC), can now explore Malawi's wonders visa-free.



“Onerous visa requirements were stifling our potential,” shared Tourism Minister Vera Kamtukule, highlighting the numerous complaints received. “This move signals that Malawi is open for business,” she declared, emphasising the government’s strategy to attract investments in agriculture, tourism, and mining.



Think elephants trumpeting across lush plains, hippos basking in crystal-clear waters, and crocodiles sunning themselves on sandy beaches. This landlocked nation boasts an abundance of wildlife and breathtaking landscapes, much of it centred around Lake Malawi, Africa's third-largest freshwater lake. Renowned for its diverse marine life and pristine beauty, the lake is rightfully recognised as a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

So, pack your bags, dust off your passport (well, maybe not for this trip!), and get ready to discover the magic of Malawi. With open arms and visa-free entry, this hidden gem awaits your exploration!