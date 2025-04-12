Mumbai

Head over for a set of Jazz music tonight in Mumbai to unwind after a stressful week

Listen to electrifying rhythms and beats through re-imagined jazz
Image for representational purposes
Image for representational purposes
Published on
Updated on
1 min read

After a stressful week, if you are planning to unwind this weekend then head over to the concert, ‘ When Jazz Meets Broken Beats’ at the NCPA tonight. It brings together jazz performers who would be re-imagining the rhythms through a set of original compositions. It is anticipated that the show would capture the attention of both regular jazz lovers and invite newer listeners to be a part of the experience. The artistes who would create an electrifying musical landscape include Shreya Bhattacharya on vocals, Ryan Sadri on saxophone, Clement Rooney on keys, Amandeep Singh on guitar, Avishek Dey on bass guitar, and Noah Cerejo on drums.

Image for representational purposes
Pritam Kanjilal’s latest solo show opens in Mumbai this week

What: When Jazz Meets Broken Beats

Where: Experimental Theatre

When: April 12, 2025

Timings: 6:30 pm – 8:30 pm

Tickets to the event are available through official website.

mumbai
music
Events
Jazz concert

Related Stories

No stories found.
X
Indulgexpress
www.indulgexpress.com