Head over for a set of Jazz music tonight in Mumbai to unwind after a stressful week

After a stressful week, if you are planning to unwind this weekend then head over to the concert, ‘ When Jazz Meets Broken Beats’ at the NCPA tonight. It brings together jazz performers who would be re-imagining the rhythms through a set of original compositions. It is anticipated that the show would capture the attention of both regular jazz lovers and invite newer listeners to be a part of the experience. The artistes who would create an electrifying musical landscape include Shreya Bhattacharya on vocals, Ryan Sadri on saxophone, Clement Rooney on keys, Amandeep Singh on guitar, Avishek Dey on bass guitar, and Noah Cerejo on drums.
What: When Jazz Meets Broken Beats
Where: Experimental Theatre
When: April 12, 2025
Timings: 6:30 pm – 8:30 pm
Tickets to the event are available through official website.