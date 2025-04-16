This handloom label is set to host 420 Night Market in Mumbai

Mumbai is set to buzz with a unique celebration of heritage and contemporary style as handloom label The Ikat Story marks its 10th anniversary with the 420 Night Market. Founded by Chandni Sareen, The Ikat Story has spent a decade reimagining the ancient Indian weaving tradition of ikat for a modern audience, offering everything from crop tops bomber jackets oversized co–ords and even swimwear crafted with ‘intention and memory’.

All you need to know about 420 Night Market

This special event on April 20 promises a rooftop celebration, bringing together a collective of like–minded brands including The Burlap People Olio Kichu and more. Attendees can expect customisation booths, a speakeasy station featuring exclusive collaborations and a vibrant line–up of DJs spinning cool sounds. Culinary pop-ups will echo the brand’s global–local spirit.

More than just a marketplace, the 420 Night Market embodies The Ikat Story’s core values of sustainability and conscious creation. The brand collaborates with weavers from Odisha and Andhra repurposing scraps and championing zero-waste silhouettes natural dyes small-batch production and seasonless styling. As Sareen says, “Ikat has a rhythm. It’s chaotic and controlled personal and punk. That’s why it resonates — it mirrors our lives.”

The tactile invite itself made from ikat scrap florals underscores the brand’s commitment to zero waste. This night market is a chance to experience how heritage can be move pulse and rebel in the hands of contemporary design.