Artists turn their attention to the existence and intricacies of the ‘small’ at this Mumbai art exhibition

Artworks often reflect the proficiency in the intricate designs and detailing. This forms the crux of the ongoing art exhibition in Method Kala Ghoda and Method Bandra where a group of artists turn their gaze towards the petite. Named, ‘In The Small, Infinite’, the artworks that ask for attention are on display not for their vastness but rather for their intricateness. They demand the viewers understanding through slow pace and softness. Over 90+ frames are on display and the mediums range from acrylic-on-canvas to calligraphy, sculptures and collage. Some of the participating artists include Ashish Maurya, Debosmita Samanta, G Rahul, Neha Dey, Rini Joseph and Satyam Acharya.

What: In the Small, Infinite

Where: Method, Kala Ghoda and Bandra

When: Till July 6, 2025