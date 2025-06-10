Mumbai

Celebrate Father’s Day in an unique way at this Karjat resort

Prepare for a luxury farm resort, nestled amidst panoramic hills and lush greenery, that is rolling out a full day of fun focused on food and feel-good vibes
Celebrate Father’s Day in an unique way at Oleander Farms, Karjat
Published on
Updated on
1 min read

Give your dad memories to remember for the rest of their lifetime this Father’s Day, by treating him to an awesome celebration at Oleander Farms in Karjat. Prepare for a luxury farm resort, nestled amidst panoramic hills and lush greenery, that is rolling out a full day of fun focused on food and feel-good vibes.

What can you expect at the celebration?

The highlight of the day is a visit to Common House, Karjat’s first and only craft brewery located within Oleander Farms. Here, dads can raise a toast with a cold brew in hand, whether they’re a seasoned beer enthusiast or simply looking for a good time.

Besides the brews, Oleander Farms also has a curate Father’s Day brunch, accompanied with immersive experiences. Guests will be treated to delightful live music from fine artistes, a quirky caricature being drawn by a live illustrator and creating their own concoctions at a DIY chakna bar. And to top it all off, dads can unwind with a complimentary foot massage, because a little pampering goes a long way.

June 16, 12 pm onwards. Oleander Farms, Karjat, Karjat Chowk Road.

Father’s Day
Oleander Farms Karjat

