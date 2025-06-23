Comedians Swati Sachdeva and Shashi Dhiman set to present a night of unfiltered comedy this Friday

Skincare company Foxtale is going to unveil a comedy experience by the name of No Fox Given this Friday. This groundbreaking initiative is designed to address Indian women’s day–to–day judgments with the mighty power of humour.

What can you expect on the show?

The first event will host two well–known Indian comedians Swati Sachdeva and Shashi Dhiman. Acclaimed for their unapologetic and irreverent comedy styles, they will bring unapologetic storytelling and sharp–witted punchlines that encapsulate the reality of contemporary womanhood. The audience can look forward to a night of laughter, introspection and fervent applause.

This new platform offers a safe and charged environment for women to challenge stereotypes, weaving comedy, chat and culture together in an unforgettable immersive experience. In a world too often quick to tell women how to live, look or speak, No Fox Given liberates them by taking the microphone away.

What: Foxtale’s NO FOX GIVEN: A Night of Unfiltered Comedy

When: June 27, 6 pm

Where: Balgandharva Rang Mandir, Bandra, Mumbai

Ticket: INR 499 onwards