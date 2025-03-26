Mumbai to witness a magical Indo-Japanese musical collaboration on March 30

Kamakshi and Vishala Khurana of The Sound Space present Sakhya, the annual musical celebration on March 30. Mumbai is set to witness this year's musical magic when artistes and students across cultures come together to blend classical and contemporary sounds in an enthralling performance. This year, the presence of Mika Nishimura elevates the event, as she engages in a mesmerising Jugalbandi alongside Kamakshi, Vishala, and their students. With a harmonious blend of Japanese and Indian classical music, Sakhya 2025 is set to be an unforgettable evening, celebrating artistic unity and the boundless language of music.