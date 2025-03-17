Emerging artist Shivangi Kalra explores 'what is and what is not' from memories of spaces in her Mumbai exhibition

Shivangi is a visual artist currently based in Amsterdam. After completing her Bachelors in painting from College of Art Delhi, she moved to Netherlands to pursue her Master’s degree in Painting. She is the winner of the Dutch Royal Painting Prize in 2024 . Her works have been displayed in the Groningen Museum, Sweden Art Fair, Museum of Goa and several other group shows.

Reminiscing the inspiration behind the artworks she mentions, “Growing up in a fast-pacing ever-growing city of people quarrelling, celebrating, condescending, and picking at each other, I absorbed micro stories from nameless parties hosted much too often, which stayed with me for a long time. While things seemed happy and okay from the outside in these parties of wealth and privilege; the longer I observed, the more I found, feelings, people, women, unheard, even when they screamed in silence. I ponder over the overwhelm, extravagance and vanity of such events in my super-real memoirs.”