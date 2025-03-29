Mumbai

Musician Fink announces India Tour starting from Mumbai

The three city tour by Fink marks his comeback to India after over a decade
Musician Fink announces India Tour starting from Mumbai
Representative Image Pexels
Published on
Updated on
1 min read

Fans of FINK or Fin Greenall, its time to unleash your excitement as the man himself is all set to make a comeback to India with a three-city tour. After a wait of 12 long years, Fink will be performing in Mumbai, Bengaluru and New Delhi. Here’s your chance to listen to melodies like ‘Looking too closely’ and several others as appeared in ‘The Walking Dead’ , ‘ True Detectives’ ‘ Better Call Soul’ and others. Also, they will be performing songs from their latest album ‘Beauty In Your Wake’ live – so don’t forget to grab your tickets at the earliest.

Musician Fink announces India Tour starting from Mumbai
Mumbai to witness a magical Indo-Japanese musical collaboration on March 30

What: Fink India Tour 2025

Where: Mumbai (April 3)/ Bengaluru (April 4) / New Delhi (Apr 6)

Venue: AntiSOCIAL (Mumbai)  / Fandom (Bengaluru) / The Piano Man (New Delhi)

Tickets available online

mumbai
music
Events
Fink India Tour

Related Stories

No stories found.
X
Indulgexpress
www.indulgexpress.com