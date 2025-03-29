Musician Fink announces India Tour starting from Mumbai

Fans of FINK or Fin Greenall, its time to unleash your excitement as the man himself is all set to make a comeback to India with a three-city tour. After a wait of 12 long years, Fink will be performing in Mumbai, Bengaluru and New Delhi. Here’s your chance to listen to melodies like ‘Looking too closely’ and several others as appeared in ‘The Walking Dead’ , ‘ True Detectives’ ‘ Better Call Soul’ and others. Also, they will be performing songs from their latest album ‘Beauty In Your Wake’ live – so don’t forget to grab your tickets at the earliest.