Jiya Designs expands footprint with glamorous store launch in Khar, Mumbai

Mumbai’s couture landscape witnessed a dazzling evolution as Jiya Designs—also known as Jiya by Veer Design Studio—unveiled its grand flagship store in Khar. Renowned for its distinctive blend of bridal and festive couture, the brand celebrated this milestone with an evening of high fashion, glamour, and star-studded flair, ushering in a bold new chapter in modern Indian luxury and experiential retail.
Founded by Manish Chotrani, Jiya Designs has become a sought-after name in Indian occasion wear, offering an exquisite array of bridal lehengas, sari gowns, kurta sets, sherwanis, and bandi sets. The launch of the new store, along with the brand’s refreshed identity, signals its transformation—from rooted tradition to a future-forward vision of accessible luxury, personalised styling, and exceptional craftsmanship.
The store launch came alive with a high-energy runway showcase, spotlighting the label’s signature silhouettes—opulent lehengas, modern draped saris, and precision-tailored menswear. Showstoppers like Deiya Sindhi, Monika Dsouza, Armaan & Amaan, Nikhil Bhambari, Sara Kukreja, Neha Jalan, and Megha Sarin lit up the runway, while celebrities including Malvika Raaj, Rochelle Rao, Sara Arfeen Khan, and Keith Sequeira added a dash of star power to the evening.
For women, Jiya offers a refined selection of gowns, lehengas, and kurta-lehenga sets, crafted in ethereal hues and adorned with hand-embroidered motifs—a perfect harmony of minimalism and opulence. For men, the brand presents a sophisticated range of sherwanis and kurtas, combining bold flair with cultural authenticity for a look that feels both rooted and refined.
As it steps into its next chapter, Jiya Designs invites discerning shoppers to experience couture that is not only fashion-forward but also deeply connected to India's sartorial legacy—one meticulously crafted ensemble at a time.