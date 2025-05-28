Jiya Designs expands footprint with glamorous store launch in Khar, Mumbai

For women, Jiya offers a refined selection of gowns, lehengas, and kurta-lehenga sets, crafted in ethereal hues and adorned with hand-embroidered motifs—a perfect harmony of minimalism and opulence. For men, the brand presents a sophisticated range of sherwanis and kurtas, combining bold flair with cultural authenticity for a look that feels both rooted and refined.

As it steps into its next chapter, Jiya Designs invites discerning shoppers to experience couture that is not only fashion-forward but also deeply connected to India's sartorial legacy—one meticulously crafted ensemble at a time.