Change is inevitable, but what we can do is learn from the architectural wisdom of the past: Aashim Tyagi

In Balasinaurus.: Rediscovering India’s Forgotten Art Deco Town, visual artist Aashim Tyagi turns his lens on Balasinor, a small princely town in Gujarat better known for its dinosaur fossils than its design heritage. Through a striking series of photographs, Tyagi uncovers an overlooked chapter of India’s modernist story — one where Art Deco’s global aesthetic met local imagination, producing homes that shimmer with Gujarati lettering, bold colours, and Swadeshi-inspired geometry.

In conversation with Indulge Express, the artist reflects on how rediscovering Balasinor’s Art Deco legacy became a journey through history, memory, and design.

Excavating a hidden modernism

Tucked away in Gujarat’s Mahisagar district, Balasinor’s architectural history has remained largely unnoticed. Known mainly as India’s “Jurassic Park,” the town also hides a rare design legacy from the 1930s and ’40s, when Art Deco quietly flourished far from India’s major urban centres. Wealthy local traders, influenced by the era’s modernist trends, commissioned homes that blended global design ideals with Gujarati craftsmanship.

“It began as a road trip with two of my friends from Vadodara,” Tyagi recalls. “We had planned it as a treasure hunt to document historical structures in Balasinor, which most people only know for its dinosaur park. When I arrived and started photographing, it felt like excavating layers of history.”

In these homes, Tyagi found more than elegant façades — he found a dialogue between modernity and identity. “Even the typography on the buildings reflected that experimentation,” he says. “Devanagari lettering was adapted into stylised, geometric fonts. It was innovation deeply rooted in local culture.”