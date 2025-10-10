Here’s why you shouldn’t miss One World Many Musics event from today in Mumbai

Day 2 - Swanand Kirkire's Baawra Live

Tata Theatre | October 11, 2025 | 6:30 pm

Swanand Kirkire is a name synonymous with soulful, evocative lyrics and heartfelt music. An award-winning lyricist, playback singer, actor and writer, he has spent over two decades crafting some of Hindi cinema's most memorable songs—from the haunting melodies of Parineeta and Masaan to the beloved tracks from 3 Idiots and Lage Raho Munna Bhai. With Baawra Live, Swanand brings his distinctive artistry to the NCPA stage in an experience that goes beyond performance.

Baawra is designed as an open, interactive concert where the audience becomes an integral part of the show. Familiar lyrics transform into a shared voice, creating sing-along moments that connect across generations. Performed with a dynamic band, the presentation is rooted in simplicity, emotion and heartfelt songwriting—a celebration of music that feels both intimate and expansive. The singer-songwriter-actor will perform a selection of his original compositions alongside well-known film songs, blending soulful music with storytelling to take audiences on a journey filled with nostalgia, warmth and lyrical beauty.