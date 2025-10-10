Here’s why you shouldn’t miss One World Many Musics event from today in Mumbai

The National Centre for the Performing Arts never fails to surprise us with cultural events and collaborations which probably we haven't imagined before. And this time too, it's no different. They are presenting One World Many Musics, a two-day festival that celebrates the vibrant tapestry of musical traditions uniting audiences across cultures, happening today (October 10) and tomorrow (October 11).
This edition of he event brings together two distinct musical experiences: The Indian Choral Ensemble (TICE) from Chennai, whose innovative fusion of Western choral harmonies with Indian musical aesthetics creates a rich, textured soundscape, and Swanand Kirkire's Baawra Live, an intimate, interactive concert that transforms beloved film songs into shared moments of nostalgia and connection. Through these performances, the festival reaffirms the peaceful co-existence of cultural and artistic plurality, showcasing music as a healing force that transcends boundaries and reminds us of our shared humanity.
Tata Theatre | October 10, 2025 | 6:30 pm
Based in Chennai, TICE is a remarkable collective of 37 singers and six musicians under the direction of choir-director duo Kalyani Nair and Karthik Manickavasakam. The ensemble has carved a distinct identity by seamlessly blending Western choral harmonies with Indian musical aesthetics, presenting original compositions in multiple Indian languages as well as English.
What sets TICE apart is their mastery of intricate six- to eight-part vocal arrangements, where each voice contributes to multi-layered harmonies that create a complex yet deeply resonant sonic landscape. The result is a mesmerising fusion of tradition and innovation—a majestic group sound that delivers a textured and immersive musical experience. Their carefully crafted arrangements honour both Western choral traditions and Indian musical sensibilities, showcasing the power of collaborative artistry on a professional platform.
Tata Theatre | October 11, 2025 | 6:30 pm
Swanand Kirkire is a name synonymous with soulful, evocative lyrics and heartfelt music. An award-winning lyricist, playback singer, actor and writer, he has spent over two decades crafting some of Hindi cinema's most memorable songs—from the haunting melodies of Parineeta and Masaan to the beloved tracks from 3 Idiots and Lage Raho Munna Bhai. With Baawra Live, Swanand brings his distinctive artistry to the NCPA stage in an experience that goes beyond performance.
Baawra is designed as an open, interactive concert where the audience becomes an integral part of the show. Familiar lyrics transform into a shared voice, creating sing-along moments that connect across generations. Performed with a dynamic band, the presentation is rooted in simplicity, emotion and heartfelt songwriting—a celebration of music that feels both intimate and expansive. The singer-songwriter-actor will perform a selection of his original compositions alongside well-known film songs, blending soulful music with storytelling to take audiences on a journey filled with nostalgia, warmth and lyrical beauty.
