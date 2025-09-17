Gulammohammed Sheikh’s printmaking retrospective opens at JNAF Mumbai

The exhibition is divided into two parts. The first, Hand Prints, brings together works created with traditional methods such as woodcut, lino, lithography, silkscreen and etching-aquatint. These works highlight Sheikh’s interest in printmaking as a democratic medium, extending into his involvement with little magazines. Early examples include Pragati, a handwritten and hand-painted literary magazine he produced in 1952 as a fifteen-year-old in Surendranagar, and later Kshitij and Vishwamanav, for which he illustrated and wrote poetry, fiction and art history articles. These engagements shaped his intellectual and artistic direction, culminating in the founding of Vrischik with Bhupen Khakhar in 1969, a publication that sought to foster critical dialogue among India’s cultural community. Sheikh’s innovations were striking: at one point he made 500 hand-collaged covers, and he experimented with new methods such as mounting linocuts on wood blocks for letterpress printing. These collaborative ventures underscore how he extended printmaking beyond the studio into the public sphere.

Pushpamala describes this phase, “In his 'Hand Prints' Sheikh was exploring the idea of the multiple, which is the essence of printmaking and the democracy associated with it, by extending it into the little magazines… Several artist friends worked together collaboratively on these, which was an important part of the practice.”