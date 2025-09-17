Harshita Sharma Dadeech revives Panchkanya through kathak

A

The stories of the Panchkanya have always inspired me, and when Guruji suggested creating a work around them, I was deeply moved. Panchkanya is designed not just as a Kathak presentation but as a narrative experience, weaving evocative songs with technical pieces like parans and kavitts, while keeping storytelling at its core.

Each character is explored in her fullness. Draupadi, for instance, is remembered beyond the cheerharan episode—her faith, sense of justice, and role in the Mahabharata define her sanctity. Similarly, Ahalya’s lesser-known story of curse, strength, and redemption is restored with dignity.

Stylistically, Panchkanya draws from the Dadheech tradition’s literary depth, technical virtuosity, and abhinaya finesse. It is both a tribute to our heritage and an attempt to make these timeless women resonate with today’s audiences—inspiring them through narratives of strength, resilience, and devotion.