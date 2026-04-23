Five creative workshops in Mumbai this week you must attend

Later that afternoon, from 4 pm to 6 pm, Hylo in BKC hosts a painting workshop organised by Karantavi, led by Krishnna from The Paint Social. This one is aimed at those who already paint, but want to approach it from a different angle. The idea is to imagine your artistic self as a character and build a visual around that. It’s less about technique and more about what surfaces when you let instinct take over.

Taken together, these aren’t events that ask you to sit back and watch. They ask you to do, to try, to make a small mess of things. And sometimes that’s enough to shift the way a weekend feels.