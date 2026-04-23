Five creative workshops in Mumbai this week you must attend

There are weekends that disappear into errands and screens, and then there are those that ask for a little more attention. This one, across Mumbai, leans towards the latter. A handful of workshops and events invite you to make something, move a little, or simply show up differently.
Saturday, April 25, begins in Mahim at JOJO Library & Bookshop, where Nishka Sharma is hosting a cyanotype workshop from 10 am to 12 pm. It’s a photographic process without a camera, using sunlight and found materials to create prints in deep blue tones. Leaves, flowers, scraps of paper, anything with a shape can be used. The pace is unhurried, and the process leaves room for small surprises, depending on what you choose to place on the page.
A few hours earlier in Fort, the morning looks very different. The Indian Bouldering Company is hosting AM Bloc Party Vol. 1 from 9 am onwards. It brings together climbing, coffee, and a DJ set in one space, without insisting on how you participate. You can try the walls, sit with a drink, or drift between the two. It has the feel of a format still taking shape, where the boundaries between fitness and socialising are a little less fixed.
On Sunday, April 26, the tempo slows. At Jaago Cafe in Bandra, a tapestry weaving workshop runs from 2 pm to 4 pm. It’s open to beginners, with a focus on learning a few basic techniques and working steadily towards a finished piece. There is something grounding about the repetition of it, the way the hours pass almost without notice as the threads begin to hold.
Later that afternoon, from 4 pm to 6 pm, Hylo in BKC hosts a painting workshop organised by Karantavi, led by Krishnna from The Paint Social. This one is aimed at those who already paint, but want to approach it from a different angle. The idea is to imagine your artistic self as a character and build a visual around that. It’s less about technique and more about what surfaces when you let instinct take over.
Taken together, these aren’t events that ask you to sit back and watch. They ask you to do, to try, to make a small mess of things. And sometimes that’s enough to shift the way a weekend feels.