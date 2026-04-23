A midweek dinner in Kala Ghoda turns crowded, generous and slightly unruly

We went on a Wednesday night expecting a certain emptiness. The kind that lets you hear your own cutlery, that encourages one drink and an early exit. Portal had other plans. By the time we settled in, the room was already leaning into itself. Chairs pulled closer, voices rising just enough, the bar filling in patches and then all at once.

Punam H. Singh’s restaurant Portal has a looseness to the way the place runs that feels deliberate

This is Punam H. Singh’s return to the floor, and there is a looseness to the way the place runs that feels deliberate. Not inattentive, just uninterested in directing the evening too firmly. You find your own rhythm, or fall into someone else’s.