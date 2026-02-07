Mumbai Flower Show 2026 honours Lata Mangeshkar and Ustad Zakir Hussain

Why flowers symbolise life and memory

In many ways, the exhibition quietly reflects a deeper truth — that flowers mark every significant passage of life. They are present when a child is born, when achievements are celebrated, and when lives are mourned. From joy to grief, flowers remain constant witnesses, bridging beginnings and endings with beauty and fragility. Set against a theme that honours music, memory and two of Mumbai’s most beloved cultural figures, the show becomes more than a visual spectacle — it becomes a gentle meditation on life itself, where art, nature and remembrance bloom together.

What: Mumbai Flower Show 2026

When: Till February 8, 8 am to 8 pm

Where: Veermata Jijabai Bhosale Botanical Udyan and Zoo, Byculla East (near Lalbaug Flyover)