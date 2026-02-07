Mumbai Flower Show 2026 honours Lata Mangeshkar and Ustad Zakir Hussain

Organised by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and the Tree Authority, the Mumbai Flower Show returns to the historic Veermata Jijabai Bhosale Udyan in Byculla as one of the city’s most cherished public exhibitions. Spread across thoughtfully designed landscapes, the annual showcase brings together elaborate floral installations, rare plant varieties, bonsai displays and horticultural concepts that have, over the years, transformed the exhibition into an immersive, theme-led experience. Drawing families, nature lovers, photographers and gardening enthusiasts alike, it continues to hold its place as a people-centric cultural fixture in Mumbai’s calendar.
This year, the exhibition unfolds to the lyrical theme of musical instruments, a choice that feels especially poignant as it opened to the public on February 6, coinciding with the death anniversary of the legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar. Music and memory intertwine effortlessly here. As visitors step inside, they are welcomed by a striking floral artwork of Lata Mangeshkar, alongside another towering figure of Indian classical music, Ustad Zakir Hussain. Both lifelong residents of Mumbai, their presence feels deeply rooted — not as distant icons, but as true Mumbaikars whose lives and art are inseparable from the city’s cultural fabric.An installation at Mumbai Flower Show 2026
Musical instrument–themed floral installations
Rare flowers and plants on display
The floral arrangements are curated to help visitors not only admire but also identify and understand the blooms on display. Purple and deep pink bougainvillea stand out, their vivid colour coming not from petals but from vibrant leaves that protect tiny white flowers, thriving even in harsh heat. Sweet William, seen in rich pink and maroon clusters, draws attention with its intricate bi-colour patterns and clove-like fragrance, while soft white and pale pink moth orchids are noted for blooms that last for months. Unusual sights include neon pink and yellow moon cacti, whose striking hues come from the absence of chlorophyll and their dependence on grafting, alongside red-tipped and green succulents that change colour under sunlight while storing water in fleshy leaves. Adding bursts of familiarity are pink, orange and red roses, bringing classic charm to the contemporary display.
Carnations, chrysanthemums and colourful roses
Classic blooms lend depth and continuity to the exhibition. Blush pink and deep red carnations are showcased for their ruffled petals and remarkable longevity as cut flowers, while bright red bromeliads with glossy green leaves captivate visitors by flowering just once in their lifetime. Rust orange and golden chrysanthemums, long associated with longevity, add warmth, while purple globe amaranth stands out for its papery blooms that retain colour even after drying.
Why flowers symbolise life and memory
In many ways, the exhibition quietly reflects a deeper truth — that flowers mark every significant passage of life. They are present when a child is born, when achievements are celebrated, and when lives are mourned. From joy to grief, flowers remain constant witnesses, bridging beginnings and endings with beauty and fragility. Set against a theme that honours music, memory and two of Mumbai’s most beloved cultural figures, the show becomes more than a visual spectacle — it becomes a gentle meditation on life itself, where art, nature and remembrance bloom together.
What: Mumbai Flower Show 2026
When: Till February 8, 8 am to 8 pm
Where: Veermata Jijabai Bhosale Botanical Udyan and Zoo, Byculla East (near Lalbaug Flyover)