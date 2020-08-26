Ahead of the release of her web series Masaba Masaba, the celebrity couturier throws #OwnYourHotMess challenge with a video where she talks about her top-three hardest moments during the lockdown. Masaba Gupta, 31, also curates two different looks for the season.

While the first hardest moment was that she had to shut a bunch of stores, the second was cleaning her own mess, literally, with a jhaadu (broomstick). The third one was her spate of nervous breakdowns. And she confesses of missing her friends.

The caption of the post talks about self-love and accepting ones’ flaws. The founder and creative director of House of Masaba, wrote: “What’s easy is loving yourself on the good days when everything in your life seems good. But that’s not what self-love is all about. Loving myself is about owing my messy, flawed and imperfect self.”

The designer who is known for her quirky prints and bright colours curates two looks in the video. The first one is a kaftan in bright yellow with black tribal prints, following a sequence, meant for days you are feeling lazy. And she accessorises it with silver jewellery. The second one is a too-hot-to-handle look, a knee-length red dress with her signature prints, which is jazzed up with single-string pearl jewellery. “I feel like this look just screams power. It just makes me feel like I am on top of the world,” says Gupta, who is playing her fictional version in the film that also stars mom Neena Gupta.

The series is set to premiere on August 28.