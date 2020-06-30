Sustainable fashion label The Khadi Cult has remained steadfastly focused on the idea of conscious fashion and with their newest line-up, the label is raising awareness for mental wellness. Interestingly, the label’s new collection features motifs and prints which are closely associated with several aspects of mental balance. The brand opened up on social media about the toll the global pandemic has taken on the entire world.

The namak mirchi motif on a tie-up top

“Mankind came to a screeching halt in mid-March and over the next two months 7 billion of us collectively and individually fought to remain fit and sane – physically and most importantly, mentally. Maintaining that sense of mental and emotional balance was draining and exhausting, to say the least. The whole process made us so much more appreciative of the “mind-and-soul warriors” amidst us who have been fighting mental demons like anxiety, insomnia, extreme mood swings and learning difficulties every single day of their lives,” The Khadi Cult wrote on its Instagram handle.

The summery collection features jackets, tops, dresses featuring motifs like namak mirchi, rubic cubes, hourglass. The label took to Instagram to address several ways in which people can keep their health in check and opened up about issues like insomnia, mood swings and disorders etc. Incidentally, motifs like cooker ki seeti have been featured on some of the numbers as a social reminder of sorts. “On days that you feel anxious, come embrace the jades & yellows of our Cooker ki Seeti. They are like the warm yet cooling touch of a friend’s hug, telling you to simply let go, vent, scream, shout and run free because you were born to be happy!'' the label captioned a picture of a vibrant off-shoulder scallop dress. You can check out the entire collection here.