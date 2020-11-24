Homegrown brand Chidiyaa just launched their colourful menswear capsule collection, titled Out of Office and it's sure to breeze its way through into your hearts with its plethora of bright colours.

A cornucopia of unique colours, textures, prints and weaves that had become synonymous with the brand's identity defines this collection too that comprises 16 shirts, finished in cotton, bringing to life the free-spirited, wandering soul, that is the Chidiyaa muse.

This ethnic-wear label's latest capsule collection is an amalgamation of prints, dyes and patterns that personify the holiday spirit. Out of Office pays homage to all things extraordinary, that go beyond the traditional lines. As an ode to free spirits, Pooja Rajput, founder and creative director of Chidiyaa, tries to bring alive a rustic image in all the shirts.

All the 16 shirts have refreshing hand-printed motifs like dragonflies, lunar imagery and flora and fauna that are juxtaposed with geometric patterns and dyes, resulting in a playful and fun line. The colour palette ranges from earthy pastels of greens, browns and greys, to richer tones of mustard, maroon and blue.