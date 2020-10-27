Conscious contemporary wear label Bhaane has collaborated with designer Suhani Parekh's label Misho Designs on a new capsule collection featuring gold-toned, hand-made statment bling. "MISHO’s collection for Bhaane is inspired by the everyday - the curve of a body becomes an earring, the brushstroke from a painting translates into texture and a subtle sensuality imbues the pieces with artfulness and audacity!" the label wrote on its Instagram page. The limited edition range features off-duty pieces that have been designed like miniature sculptures and abstracted forms, much like Misho's earlier sculptural pieces that have received global attention. The label's jewellery has been worn in the past by Winnie Harlow, Kendall Jenner and more recently the label's Winter Hoops were worn by Lady Gaga for an award.

"Designed a little capsule for the cool kids at @bhaane !!!I’ve always adored @nimishshift ‘s work, he’s been such an inspiration! Her impeccable taste aside, @sonamkapoor has been our muse and such a big part of MISHO’s journey - so being invited to create a little something for Bhaane felt particularly special! Can’t wait for you guys too see the capsule," Parekh wrote on the label's Instagram page.

Lounge line hoops by Bhaane X Misho