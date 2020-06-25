Conscious contemporary wear label Bhaane has always prioritised a functional and evolving fashion route, and the label’s newest summer line-up is a big quarantine mood. Sonam Kapoor who is involved with the creative development of the label founded by her husband Anand Ahuja, recently revealed that during the lockdown they have been gearing up to make Bhaane completely sustainable. The label also revealed on Instagram that they are warming upto an artisanal approach.

Fonda inspired body suit, paired here with a retro tiered skirt

“For summer, we have sourced artisanal fabrics which are rich in heritage and handwoven in West Bengal, they have a soft & luxe handfeel making them a notch above your everyday selection of shirts,” Bhaane revealed on Instagram. Bhaane’s new line-up embraces a line-up of versatile and effortless club wear, with some distinct dressy elements. The label revealed that their newest collection of loungewear is ‘a tongue in cheek tribute to those summer club photo albums brimming with analog images, lacking composition but capturing the prime of our zitsy teen years.'

A dunlop textured dress with petal sleeves pair well with malt

We found a mint coloured ruched taffeta crop top, for instance, which can be styled with culottes, there are summery tiered skirts, church dresses, button-down slit dresses, all of which exude a significant sense of chic utilitarianism. But the loungewear range is also hugely timely because it features some numbers which can be worn for some easy me-time as you binge Netflix or brew yourself some tea. The body loving Birdget Jones knickers or even the Fonda-inspired bodysuit are great as summer indoor wear.