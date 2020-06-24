Mio Borsa, helmed by Delhi-based designer and entrepreneur Palavi Behl, is an attempt at creating sustainable and edgy bags. The 32-year-old says that the pandemic assured her even more, that creating classics that are eco-friendly instead of those that are just meant for a season is the need of the hour. “That’s why I created quirky bags crafted from vegan leather obtained from pineapple stem extract called pinnate,” she says.

The label is known for making honeycomb cross body bags and bucket bags with attention-grabbing detailing. Their new collection has a definite vintage edge and at no time does Palavi lose focus from the fact that functionality is the need of the hour. “In India, women want their bags to have several compartments and be sturdy and secure,” says the former MBA graduate who worked in e-commerce platforms and keenly studied the market because she opened her brand last year. So even if you want to shop for a tote from her label it comes with zips! The self-taught designer says that these bags are meant to be durable as well. The colours are also deftly chosen with more low tones and nudes such that they can easily be mixed and matched with your outfit of the day and can easily transition from a workwear accessory to something that can be carried to a weekend brunch as well. One of the bags that look quite chic is her cylindrical bucket bag with inserted a cloth pouch. It is a conversation starter statement accessory that could elevate your glamour quotient as well.

Rs 999 onwards.

Available online.