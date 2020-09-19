House of Masaba is trending for all the right reasons. Masaba Gupta introduced a brand new lineup a few weeks back which was designed with a lot of focus on functional fashion and versatile styling, with an incredible range of fusionistic spins on western silhouettes, breezy loungewear and even some work-friendly numbers. Her new collection of versatile loungewear is ideal for anyone who has to look good for Zoom meetings and yet want to stick to their comfort zone.

Green bamboo print high-low top with flared pants

From longline cold-shoulder ruched top with an asymmetrical silhouette, billowy off-shoulder dresses, low cut-out dresses, quirky dhoti sets, the line-up has everything. But the designer has especially featured a lot of easy separates which are great for desk-to-dinner aesthetic

The brown faces wrap top & drape cowl skirt fusion set

The Portrait' bustier & flared pants, for instance, are styled like a seventies number, while the high-low tops from the lineup can also be paired with balloon-y flared pants. The designer also uses fun, alternative spins to play up bottoms. Her drape cowl skirt, or pleated dhoti skirts are easy to pair with oversized shirts and make for really interesting workwear.