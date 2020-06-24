Masaba Gupta just shared a glimpse of her newest spring-summer line-up in her Instagram stories. House of Masaba's newest collection puts a lot of focus on functional fashion and versatile styling, with an incredible range of fusionistic spins on western silhouettes, breezy loungewear and even some work-friendly numbers.

Interestingly, almost all of the numbers can be worn from desk-to-dinner since they have a great post-work appeal. The Tribal Drummer Wrap Top set, for instance, features a tie-up crop top and striped bell bottoms and is a hugely versatile summer-friendly pick.

The label also introduced quite a few re-imaginations of the cape silhouette by adding a utilitarian spin to it. The Blue Reflection cape tunic, for instance, can totally double up as a cocktail number or even resort wear.

The collection also features a vibrant bunch of loungewear numbers like longline cold-shoulder ruched top with an asymmetrical silhouette, billowy off-shoulder dresses, low cut-out dresses, quirky dhoti sets, all featuring Masaba’s signature prints. But one of the most appealing picks are her work-friendly numbers like her range of circular shirts, long asymmetrical shirts, kaftan sets, high-low jackets etc.