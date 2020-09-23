It's official: Rihanna is making the much awaited Savage x Fenty Fashion Show happen, which will feature the empowering lingerie label's new fall 2020 collection. The fashion special will return to Amazon Prime for its next edition on October 2. Much like the first edition of the show which happened in 2019 and featured cameos from artists like Migos, Halsey, and Normani, the 2020 show is set to features an array of famous names like Travis Scott, Rosalía, Bad Bunny, Ella Mai, Lizzo, Big Sean, Miguel, Roddy Ricch, Rico Nasty, and more.

Bella and Gigi Hadid with Rihanna at the last Savage X Fenty show

The brand has also tapped some of the A-lister models and artistes to walk as part of the runway show, including Bella Hadid, Big Sean, Cara Delevingne, Willow Smith, Normani, Shea Couleé and Lizzo. Names like Demi Moore, Erika Jayne and Paris Hilton, are reportedly also set to walk the ramp. Amazon has announced that the Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 2 will stream in more than 240 countries worldwide. Rihanna has revealed that her fans can anticipate some “unexpected pairings and surprising new styles” from the intimate line, which she launched in 2018.

Rihanna released a teaser of the show along with the line-up. Meanwhile the Instagram account of Savage Fenty has deleted all of their earlier posts and currently only has 7 posts, all related to the upcoming show.