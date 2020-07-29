After teasing her fans for about ten days now, a few hours ago pop icon Rihanna announced the launch of her skincare brand, Fenty Skin. Rihanna had earlier said at the outset when the Instagram page of Fenty Skin started, “‪I’ve been working on @fentyskin for over 2 years, perfecting formulas and creating packaging that is kind to our planet!! Formulas that work, and work well with makeup!!! Everything starts with the foundation that is your skin and we all know how obsessed I am with beautiful, healthy skin- so whether you want to wear makeup or no makeup at all, there’s always glowing skin underneath.” The formulas seem earth-friendly, comes in refillable packaging and promises dewy skin that preps your face up well before make-up application.

Ready to cleanse? Image: Fenty Skin's Twitter Account

Rihanna has also made it clear that the skincare line is absolutely gender-neutral as skincare, in her books, has no gender. One of the Tweets on Fenty Skin’s Twitter reads, “ Rihanna wanted to source the best ingredients from all over the world, including ones that are personal to her, like the Barbados cherry. Every cherry is loaded with more vitamin C than an orange and helps brighten skin...”



An image shared on Twitter about the pool party for Fenty Skin. Image: Fenty Skin's Twitter

The Pon De Replay singer had earlier talked about the products at the pool party she had hosted. She then dropped a brief video giving those awaiting the launch of her skincare line all the details. The brand’s official launch on FentySkin.com is on July 31, but you can sign up and find out if you can avail them before. Fenty Skin is unveiling with three products for now. It includes the Total Cleans’r Remove-It-All Cleanser, an oil-free, creamy makeup remover-cleanser which is supposed to do the job without stripping your skin of natural oils. Then comes the Fat Water Pore-Refining Toner Serum, which comes across a cross between a serum and a toner, with niacinamide, hence designed to target dullness and pigmentation on the skin. She has also launched a sunscreen - Hydra Vizor Invisible Moisturizer Broad Spectrum SPF 30 Sunscreen. It promises to be skin-colour inclusive and work on all skin tones minus a tacky white cast or residue. Rihanna has confessed that her skincare line contains fragrance much to the bother of some beauty enthusiasts. However, it does contain some potent and beneficial ingredients like niacinamide and hyaluronic acid apart from natural ingredients cherry-picked by the pop queen herself.