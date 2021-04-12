Kid Cudi made waves this weekend when he performed at Saturday Night Live wearing a white tea-length sundress. Cudi wore the number designed by CEO of the Milan-based label Off-White Virgil Abloh to pay tribute to the late Kurt Cobain who wore a similar sundress on the cover of a British magazine, a year before his tragic death in April 1994.

"Virgil designed the dress for me. I told him I wanted to show love to Kurt w a floral print sundress and this man made a masterpiece. Thank You @virgilabloh ur a genius!! Love you man we did it!!!," Cudi wrote on Twitter, as he revealed that he is working on an Off-White collection with Abloh.

The rapper took to Twitter to discuss how he asked his friend Virgil Abloh to design the floral dress he wore during his live rendition of “Sad People. "Im doin a collection w Off White and the dress will be included!!" Cudi wrote. It's not clear how far along the collaboration is or when it may be launched, but his SNL number will definitely be a part of it. Abloh also took to Instagram to share his thoughts about the floral maxi number. "Freedom is, as freedom does. feel free. @Off____White specially reserved for Mr. Rager only," he wrote.