Trust Priyanka Chopra to pepper in some serious haute chicness for a casual selfie. The actor’s latest selfie which seems to have been taken in her London home drew a lot of attention as Priyanka was seen sporting a Chanel necklace bearing the instantly recognisable interlocked CC logo.

Turns out the the necklace in question is a longline, gold-toned piece that is currently out of stock everywhere. The number features CC Crystals, faux glass pearls and resin beads and can also be styled like a layered choker. The piece is currently priced at 1,320 dollars which roughly adds up to around Rs 99,000.

The actor who has been filming in London for the past few weeks for the Russo Brothers' series Citadel, walked the BAFTA red carpet with husband Nick Jonas in tow last week, and also presented an award at the virtual ceremony where she flaunted some pieces by Bulgari, Pertegaz and RVDK.