Kshitij Jalori’s latest edit, Ellsworth Kelly-inspired ‘Kellee,’ is now in Chennai

A textile graduate from National Institute of fashion Technology, New Delhi, it was his inclination towards creating structured garments with Indian textiles that led designer Kshitij Jalori to start his eponymous label in 2018. Deeply rooted in indigenous crafts and techniques, the brand hopes to achieve a global appeal with modern silhouettes through coordinated kurta sets, pant suits, and structured jackets while also creating classic and traditional saris, dupattas and lehengas.

Kshitij showcases his brand new collection Kellee — inspired by American artist Ellsworth Kelly positioned imaginatively in a garden somewhere in Mexico — in Chennai and we caught up with him to find out more about the collection.

“The idea behind the label came to me during my college years, which is when India really started opening up to multiple international luxury labels. When I would see these labels and the merchandise they carry, the fabric usage was limited to georgettes, viscose etc. So on one hand, we had these beautiful silhouettes while on the other hand, the fabrics were only mill made polyester blends. The question that always came up was: why can’t we use our beautiful indigenous textiles to create an outfit which was more appealing to audiences across the world? That’s where our inspiration came from and that’s what we aimed to do. From regular kurta pant sets; to pant suits and trench coats made using brocade fabrics such as tanchois, satin tanchois and mashru — we decided to reinvent,” begins the 31-year-old designer, who has worked with Sabyasachi Mukherjee in the past.

The collection features Mexican motifs embedded in its prints that include marigolds, hydrangeas and anthuriums, along with birds such as toucans and the hornbill. With touches of classic colour-blocking, the prints are bold and are selected as homage to Ellsworth Kelly and his interpretation of nature that included adopting shadows cast by architecture and dressing down figures to their simplest forms.

“This collection, like our work always, focuses on very clean, straight, linear silhouettes which are well constructed. Personally speaking, I am not a fashion designer; in fact, what I do understand well is textiles — across weaving, embroidery or prints. Hence, we keep the silhouette to a minimal restricted linear form and focus extensively on the fabric structures, weaves, techniques of embroidery as well as the placement, prints and construction,” Kshitij further explains.

The label, that defines itself through four words — Bold, Minimal, Classic, Chic — is deeply influenced by art, architecture, travel, culture, and movies; and prefers mid tones over dull or bright acidic tones. Next up, Kshitij has two new collections: a more colourful version of Kellee, keeping in mind the festivities around the corner (that’s already available online and in select stores); and a bridal range, that the label will be attempting for the first time.

INR 11,800 onwards. Available online and at Collage.

