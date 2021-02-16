Greek inter-disciplinary artist and designer Dmitri Di Petsa found mainstream relevance when Gigi Hadid wore her signature, femme-loving wet look dress for her maternity shoot. However, the designer’s London-based design house has garnered quite a bit of avante garde credibility for her conscious collectibles. Di Petsa's work has been celebrated by Gen-Z fashion thinkers for her attempt at reclaiming female sexuality, specifically the nuances of feminine ‘wetness’. The designer’s newest jewellery line is an extension of this thought as it features chunky, hand-carved ancient Greek ritualistic symbols flanked with raw healing crystals.

“These hand-carved gems are the outcome of research into the healing and mythological properties of crystals and their use in ritual. The golden and silver jewels take inspiration from themes surrounding the birth of Venus and metamorphosis in contemporary and ancient Greek culture, presenting roughly carved seashell shapes that appear to have smooth anthropomorphic elements growing on their skin like breasts and pregnant stomachs,” the designer recently shared with a fashion portal.

Di Petsa’s jewellery edit allegorises the sea, and in essence the concept of water. The Healing Coral necklace, for instance, is a ‘votive offering to the sea gods’ and includes raw amethyst and a moonstone bead, inspired by ancient Greek ritual jewellery. Incidentally, amethyst is also considered to be a healing, protection stone that ‘dispels negativity, and clears the energy of any space, including your own aura.” Similarly, the sea flower wreath earring set, sea bride ear cuff and birthing venus ring feature elements from ancient Greek ritualist traditions