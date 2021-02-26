American denim label Levi’s that entered Indian market 25 years ago, has roped in Deepika Padukone as its global brand ambassador. “I am absolutely honoured and delighted to be associating with one of the world’s most iconic brands,” Padukone in a media release. The Padmaavat actor also took to her social media handle to share a video.

“With her on board, we are confident of strengthening the brand further, especially when we are strongly focusing on leading the women’s category,” Sanjeev Mohanty, managing director (South Asia and MENA), Levi’s, recently told a business portal. A few weeks back, Levi’s India recorded a ‘significant’ impact of Covid-19 on its operations as part of its regulatory filings. “The trade suffered due to loss of sales and resultant pile up of inventory,” the company said in a statement.

Deepika's appointment as a global ambassador comes on the heels of the label's new Levi's X Pokemon collection that has garnered a lot of attention on social media and features a line of graphic tees and sweatshirts with popular motifs and characters from the beloved anime. In related news, Levi's is also set to host an intimate conversation with Willow Smith, American activist Dolores Huerta and filmmaker Oge Egbuonu in the honour of Women;s History Month.