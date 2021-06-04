Sasya, the sought-after fashion house in the city that caters to the diverse fashion needs of fashionista unveiled their latest edit and the summery vibe of it has us gushing.

Keeping in mind the weather of Kolkata, which can dampen the spirits, thanks to the high humidity level, the fabrics used are lightweight and skin-friendly, making it easier to wear during this heat and not compromise on your fashion goals. The collection is as diverse as it gets with ethnics like trendy salwar suits, gorgeous sarees, light lehengas and even head-turner gowns mark the edit.

While women and their sartorial goals can be achieved with ease here, men won’t get the chance to complain as the edit brings a smorgasbord of options for the stylish male. From trendy shirts and trousers for formal occasions to a casual tee and even ethnic kurta, every kind of wardrobe has an option here.

“We have splashed the summer collection with bright and fresh hues and indulged in fabrics like linen, chanderi and Egyptian cotton of the finest quality to make the wearer comfortable and relaxed,” said Mayank Agarwal, Creative Director, Sasya.