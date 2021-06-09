Esha Gupta's diamond I-watch case could be the ideal desk-to-dinner accessory of the season. The diamond Apple watch case from Prerna Rajpal's luxury jewellery label Amaris is a handcrafted, bejewelled case that can seamlessly fit around an I-watch. Esha styles it to be workwear-friendly with a Deepika Nagpal pantsuit and a Chloe C bag.

The 40mm case is compatible with Apple watch series 5 and 6, and has a base of yellow gold with rose gold rodium, and features an array of circular diamonds. The case size can be customised according to your apple watch series and dial size on order.

Earlier, this year Amaris found Prerna Rajpal opened up about the diamond watch cases which seem to be a rage amid Gen-Z buyers. "Our new diamond-studded I-Watch cases which did well with contemporary buyers and it’s so smart, it really makes you think what’s next," she said.

The Amaris 2.0. Novo is available online and is priced at Rs 112,000