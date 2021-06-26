Anticipation has been running high since Dior announced its blockbuster collaboration with Travis Scott - the fashion house’s first tie-up with a musical artiste. The partnership between Scott and Kim Jones had its showcase at the Spring/Summer ‘22 show at Paris fashion week, with Jones and Scott appearing together at the end of the show.

“I met Travis six years ago and we’ve been in constant touch since then. And I started talking to Travis about the Foundation he wants to set up to allow students to go to college at Parsons School of Design that can’t afford to go and fulfil their dreams. So I thought it was nice to then talk to him and say, why don’t we do something together? Because then you’re working with a fashion brand and a couture house that can support this project as well,” Jones said about the Dior collaboration with Scott’s label Cactus Jack.

A look at the collaboration between Dior and Scott's banner Cactus Jack

The collection has a focus on athleisure picks featuring a mix of sleek tailoring, soutache embroidery and python prints. The line was curated to meld Dior’s design heritage with Scott’s upbringing in Texas as the models walked through a desert landscape dotted with a buffalo head, giant cacti, and mushrooms; the line-up showcased a sun-bleached palette with colours like mauve, café, pistachio and pale blues, as the stage was also set up like a dusty Texas desert. Travis Scott has reimagined the Dior logo via a series of hand-drawn graphics and has introduced codes that represent the 86 topography of Houston and imagery drawn from Dior’s archives.

“High-end, and even couture, has always even been in my metaverse of things I like. And I don’t think there’s even a difference going from McDonald’s to Dior. It’s just the things that I like in my natural state,” Scott said about the collection. Select pieces from the Dior X Travis Scott collection are already up on Dior’s official website and the other ready-to-wear picks will be made available at Dior flagships worldwide