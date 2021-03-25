Gucci's creative director Alessandro Michele has designed a pair of digital-only neon trainers that people can try on using augmented reality and "wear" on social media. Named The Gucci Virtual 25, after Michele's favourite number, the chunky slime green and bubblegum pink high-top, low-top hybrid number is a low-top, high-top hybrid also has blue accents.

The brand's double G logo is emblazoned both on the chunky blue sole and on a dial, which holds the shoes together in place of traditional laces. Created in collaboration with Belarus-based AR fashion platform Wanna, the sneakers are Gucci’s first digital model. In January the fashion house began offering AR functionality, that allows customers to virtually try on sneakers and watches.

"In five or maybe 10 years a relatively big chunk of fashion brands revenue will come from digital products. Our goal as a company is to actually supersede the product photos... and substitute it for something which is way more engaging and closer to offline shopping." ," Wanna co-founder and CEO Sergey Arkhangelskiy said recently.

Users can try the trainers on using augmented reality; the digital shoes work like a face filter so they can take pictures or videos to be shared online. If bought from the Gucci app, the purchase also unlocks an in-game downloadable version of the trainers that can be worn by users' avatars on the virtual reality social platform VRChat and online game Roblox.

The Virtual 25 sneakers are priced at $17.99