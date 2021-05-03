Judith Leiber Couture has joined hands with Lucasfilm to release a limited-edition edit featuring two clutches inspired by Star Wars' R2-D2. The Star Wars x Judith Leiber Couture line has two versions of the themed clutch, a bedazzled colour blocked number with 9,000 crystals in white, cobalt blue, black and sapphire and a second with 9,000 24-karat gold-plated crystals.

“I have always loved R2-D2’s endearing personality. There is so much joy and nostalgia attached to the character. Judith Leiber Couture and Star Wars are a perfect match; R2-D2 is timeless, whimsical and charming, similar attributes to that of our minaudieres," said Jana Matheson, chief creative officer of Judith Leiber Couture.

A closer look at the crystal bedazzled clutch

The New York-based luxury label Judith Leiber, founded by late Hungarian designer of the same name, and famed for their bedazzled clutches, worked on the collaboration for a year. Judith Leiber also revealed that each bag took more than 150 hours to create as artisans hand-set each of the crystals. The bags will be available for sale at the Judith Leiber e-commerce site as well as at Bergdorf Goodman, Harrods, Lane Crawford, Neiman Marcus, Net-a-porter, Nordstrom and Saks Fifth Avenue starting May 4.

"The inspiration here was somewhere between an Oscar statue and the multiple shades of gold in C-3PO’s design. I also just happen to love 24K gold plating for evening. What better way to commemorate a cultural icon than to plate it in 24K gold?" Matheson remarked.