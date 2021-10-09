Festive fervour at Aavaranaa

A bright Kancheevaram silk sari, with a traditional korvai border and block print designs inspired by the rangolis that adorn the doorsteps of Indian household grab our attention as we enter Aavaranaa in Alwarpet. Instantly, we are washed over by a festive feeling.

On the counters of the store, we find more reasons to feel this way. Zari kotas, floral gajras, tussar hand-painted kalamkari saris; a cute line of clothing for the little ones featuring kalidar Anarkali sets, Patiala kurta sets in pastel shades, chanderi bandh gala floral kurtas with linen slack, are all displayed for the customers to fill their bags this festive season.

“These are part of our recently launched festive collection, Indriya,” says Pratheeba Pandian, a designer at the store. “We work with artisans across the country. Our specialities are the block print, Kutch and kalamkar I works and Mukaish works,” she details, as we touch and get a feel of the richness of the wide-ranging fabrics – from organzas to silk. Talking to CE, Vijayalakshmi Krishna, founder-designer of Aavaranaa, shares that the collection is close to the heart of the team.

“We worked on this collection during the peak lockdown, with limited resources. So it’s special. In this line, we’ve tried to keep the fabrics lightweight to ensure it’s easy to carry and haven’t gone heavy on the zari or the detailing. The idea is to allow the subtleness of the attire to accentuate the look. The name ‘Indriya’ was coined to indicate the five senses.

With Diwali and the festivities coming up, all our senses will be stirred, and the line too is themed around these senses,” she details. Besides the vibrant women’s wear and kids collection that are part of Indriya’s catalogue, a collection for men too is in the making.

“This line will include kurtas for men. We are also trying to experiment with how saris can be used for men as well, and the different ways in which it can be styled on them. That’s another area we are exploring,” adds Vijaya.

The products in the line are priced from Rs 3,500. The store is located at 27/14, CV Raman Road, Alwarpet. For details, visit Instagram page @Aavaranaa or call 044 24988293