Start of a new Sutraa

Mere hours after the Kolkata-based superbrand Sutraa opened the doors to its two-day extravaganza of an exhibition at Hyatt Regency, every single one of its stalls was busy managing a steady stream of curious customers and ardent connoisseurs. After all, people need little persuasion when a fashion mission comes to town with the ‘first time’ label.

When it comes with a promise of ‘never before’ and ‘all under one roof’, there’s no turning the crowd back. As for the entrepreneur duo — Monika and Umesh Madhyan — behind the brand, things couldn’t be any better. “Chennai has been very welcoming to us. We have a lot of people appreciating the work that we’ve done, the designers we have brought in. That’s a really positive note to start on,” shares Monika.

Present at the venue that has seen one too many high-fashion exhibitions, Sutraa’s venture automatically came with the mandate to up the game. And that it did. With the showcase of around 70 designers from every region of fabric lore. There was plenty of room for staples like Lucknowi chikankari, Rajasthani kutch work, bandhani, Jaipur block prints, premium georgettes, delicate organzas and textured kantha creations.

Cutting through the festive/wedding collections were stalls bearing all kinds of casual wear from across the country. Yet, the chief point of interest was the whole hoard of designers from Kolkata and their wares — never before seen in this part of the country. “We’ve got high-rated embroidered stuff, beautiful lehengas for wedding wear, dhakai saris and more. We’ve got different kinds of fabric and of course, Chennai loves fabric; so, I hope it gets a good response,” Monika says.

On his part, Umesh says that these Kolkata labels are products you would be hard put to find even in the southern states, let alone Chennai. “You will either have to fly down or buy from other traders. But, we have those people (from Kolkata) here directly; you can get the best prices for either retail or wholesale,” he adds.

Besides the many labels dedicated to fabric and fashion, the exhibition did the jewellery sellers proud too. From wedding wear kundan to officewear oxidised metal, there was something for every man and woman on the prowl. There was much to be seen and appreciated in terms of footwear, sunglasses, handbags and home decor. Amid this eclectic mix was, surprisingly, a stall for organic honey and ghee, and tarot reading as well.

With such a warm welcome, Sutraa has plans to keep visiting as much as they can. “I would to come again every month. But, we will definitely come once in three months,” assures Monika.

The exhibition at Hyatt Regency ends today.