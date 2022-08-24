Aab Label’s new edit, Trikone, takes inspiration from Mughal architectures and pyramids

Known for contemporising the traditional threadwork of phulkari, Aab Label has dropped a new edit that takes inspiration from Mughal architecture and the pyramids. Titled Trikon, the homegrown fashion label aims at rekindling the relationship between people and their culture. Shreya Mehra, founder and director of the label tells us more. Excerpts:

What was the idea behind Trikon?

I am an avid history lover and love to experience new cultures. Through Aab, we are rekindling the relationship between people and their cultural legacies. The collection is called Trikon because it is inspired by geometry and the intricate jaali work in Mughal architecture and the great pyramids. The geometry of the triangle or trikon represents a whole; a balance achieved through the linkage of forces. It symbolises creative output; a harmony of energies coming together to evolve into something more meaningful. It is the visual representation of the mathematical patterns found everywhere in man, nature, and the cosmos. From antique phulkari to Mughal architecture and the great pyramids, this essence of geometry has inspired art across cultures and continues to do so. Merging that with the values of Aab, we brought the Trikon collection, a balance of cultural legacies and modern aesthetics.

Also read: I use my image, liberty, status quo to promote art, artisans: Manish Malhotra on crafting hopes with Mijwan Couture Show 2022

How have you incorporated the concept in the edit?

The collection is inspired by the fine detailing and intricate patterns of jaali work found in Mughal architecture. We tried to create the same visual appeal in the edits as the light that falls through these jaalis creates beautiful patterns - balancing the light and the dark; brightness and shadows, creating harmony and rhythm in the lived experience.

The edit is simple yet striking, contemporary yet stays true to traditional ethos. How challenging was it to strike this balance?

At Aab, we adhere to a fundamental philosophy of simplicity. We strive for simplicity in everything we do, from design to visual aesthetics. It is inherent in our brand and has always been how I have visualised it. Simplicity and minimalism are also personal styles of mine - simple but elegant, simple yet impactful. The challenge was that I didn't know how to present my vision until we had our first sample in hand. However, once the first sample was ready, it made the subsequent processes easier for those who understood what I was talking about. This has made it easier to build upon our founding principles and philosophy.

Tell us about the silhouettes and colour palette.

The silhouettes are a combination of classic and contemporary. One can find a range of classic straight-fit dresses and fit-and-flare dresses. Flounce sleeves with cuff details are a major part of this collection. Co-ord sets are versatile and can be paired with a lot of things in one's existing wardrobe. Our collection also includes kurtas, kaftans with a flowy and fluid fit that is comfortable and stylish for everyday wear, and anti-fit outfits that include a range of festive wear. The colour palette is a fine blend of bright as well as muted shades and has everything from varieties of checks and stripes to solid shades. While the patt silk threads used are bright and bold - a defining characteristic of antique phulkari pieces.

What's next?

We plan to foray into the international markets and expand offline. We are in discussions with MBOs about presenting our collection offline so that customers can experience it.