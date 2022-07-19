From belted saris to luxury pajamas -- 5 fashion trends that indicate how ethnic fusion is the next big trend
While trends like revival of the neon hues is getting much attention globally, one bold trend that has been slowly garnering followers is the trend of indo-western fusion wear.
There are no qualms about the fact that the last two years of the pandemic have changed the fashion industry in more ways than one. It has not just changed the way we buy clothes, but has also introduced trends like ‘work-from-home’ clothing.
Finding Indian prints in Western silhouettes is not new. However, fashion makers are now blending entire Indian and Western silhouettes into single pieces, often with experimental cuts and elaborate pleats. Here is a look into five such outfits.
Belted sari
Trousers with Sari
Dhoti inspired silhouettes
Lehenga with blazer
Luxury Pyjamas
If you still do not want to let go of the comfort of your work-from-home couture, fret not! One of the most exciting trends of the season is the ‘luxury pyjamas’. Want to wear something comfortable yet nonchalantly glamorous for a day-in with your girlfriends? Go for a silk or muslin pyjama set and spend your day in a way that is cozy, yet stylish and bold!