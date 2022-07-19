From belted saris to luxury pajamas -- 5 fashion trends that indicate how ethnic fusion is the next big trend

There are no qualms about the fact that the last two years of the pandemic have changed the fashion industry in more ways than one. It has not just changed the way we buy clothes, but has also introduced trends like ‘work-from-home’ clothing.



But now with the COVID curve receding and everything getting back to the ‘old normal’, the urge to break away from dull and dreary wardrobes seems to be getting manifested in fashion trends across the world. While trends like revival of the neon hues is getting much attention globally, one bold trend that has been slowly garnering followers is the trend of indo-western fusion wear.

Finding Indian prints in Western silhouettes is not new. However, fashion makers are now blending entire Indian and Western silhouettes into single pieces, often with experimental cuts and elaborate pleats. Here is a look into five such outfits.

Belted sari

Katrina Kaif in a belted sari

This is that one outfit that will turn heads wherever you wear it to. Want to set yourself apart among the bridesmaids at your best friend’s wedding? Pair a frilled, crepe or Georgette sari with an embellished belt. And if you want to give a boss-lady vibe in Indian wear, simply go for a cotton sari in a muted colour, pair it up with a solid-coloured knit top as blouse, and add a sleek leather belt. Exude swagger in no time!

Trousers with Sari

Shilpa Shetty pairing trousers with a Kasavu saree

Take cue from fashionista Shilpa Shetty, who often pairs different kinds of trousers with saris. If you want to go for a sporty look, opt for a satin sari with geometric prints or stripes and wear it with workout leggings! For a more boho-chic look, wear a cotton shirt as a blouse, pair it with a traditional embroidered saree, and drape it around a ripped, boyfriend jeans. Finish off the uber-cool look with bling sneakers!

Dhoti inspired silhouettes

Parineeti Chopra in a dhoti-saree

With celebrities like Ranveer Singh embracing androgyny through their sartorial choice, gender fluid fashion is becoming the next big thing. So, inspired from dhoti, traditionally a men’s garment, silhouettes like dhoti pants with jackets or dhoti sarees are now becoming a popular choice among youngsters.

Lehenga with blazer

Rhea Kapoor doning a blazered lehenga

An interesting turn on the traditional silhouette, the blazer adds a powerful dynamic to the feminine lehenga. Opt for a solid coloured, velvet blazer on a floral print lehenga, or go for a lehenga with cleaner cuts and a modern print – but let the blazer give you the confidence to ditch the choli this season!

Luxury Pyjamas

Zendaya in a pajama-inspired outfit

If you still do not want to let go of the comfort of your work-from-home couture, fret not! One of the most exciting trends of the season is the ‘luxury pyjamas’. Want to wear something comfortable yet nonchalantly glamorous for a day-in with your girlfriends? Go for a silk or muslin pyjama set and spend your day in a way that is cozy, yet stylish and bold!